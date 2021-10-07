Ferrovial team wins Peruvian highway contract

The team will build a 29.7km, two-lane extension of the Pan-American Highway to link Ancash and La Libertad. The two-year project includes three roundabouts, eight level crossings and ancillary roads and the replacement of irrigation systems.

The contract, which is due for completion in 24 months, is in line with Ferrovial’s Horizon 24 plan, which designated Peru as one of the company’s core targets. It follows on from a contract won last year to build the control tower and six ancillary buildings at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, which was Ferrovial’s first contract in Peru.

Since 2011, Ferrovial has implemented nine projects in Peru under its ‘social infrastructure’ programme, which represent an investment of more than €1.3m in the country. Over 29,000 people have benefited from these initiatives. The development programme has the objective of improving and extending coverage and access to drinking water and basic sanitation among socially vulnerable groups.

