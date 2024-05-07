Pipework specialist hit by strike action

Trades union members at Crane Building Services & Utilities have voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking industrial action in a dispute with their employer over pay.

GMB’s members who work for the Crane Building Services and Utilities in Hitchen have been balloted over the last two weeks. From a turnout of 84%, 97% voted in favour of strike action. GMB representatives will be meeting with members to co-ordinate strike days.

Crane Buildings Services & Utilities is a US company that designs and manufactures flow control products for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractors and the utility sector. Its roots go back more than 160 years.

GMB London regional organiser Andre Marques said: “The result is a huge indication of the strength of feeling among our members at Crane. We have been through a long process of negotiations with the company including ACAS talks but so far they have refused to budge on their current 5% offer.

“These are skilled workers and 5% is an insult to our members, and hardly in keeping with the resolution of the company founder, RT Crane.

“GMB now urge management to reflect on the result of the ballot and to come back to the table with a meaningful increase that our members can accept, or face the fact that strike action will impact production.”

Company founder, RT Crane wrote in 1855: “I am resolved to conduct my business in the strictest honesty and fairness; to avoid all deception and trickery; to deal fairly with both customers and competitors; to be liberal and just toward employees; and to put my whole mind upon the business.”

The company claims that this remains its guiding philosophy.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk