Ferrovial wins $312m of Texan water contracts

The contracts have been awarded to PLW Waterworks, which is owned by Ferrovial Agroman businesses Webber and Cadagua.

PLW Waterworks will carry out two contracts for project to expand Houston’s Northeast Water Purification Plant. It will install more than 37,000m of underground pipelines and build a new treated water pumping station, with a capacity of 1.21 million cubic metres per day. The contracts, together worth US$192m, are expected to be completed in 2024. When completed, the plant will serve over two million people.

The second project involves construction of a surface water treatment plant in the city of Pearland, south of Houston, for US$120m dollars. The work includes the provision of pre-sedimentation and processing facilities, pumping stations and pipelines. The plant, which will serve a population of 75,000, is expected to be ready in 2023.

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk