FGS acquires Clements Plant & Access

Clements' latest accounts show tangible fixed assets with a net book value of £3.6m

Clements chairman and majority shareholder Jim Longstaff has left the business but managing director Adrian Hutchinson and his team remain in post.

FGS Plant is part of Heathcote Holdings Group, which has diversified from its roots in recycling and waste management. FGS Plant also Dorset-based Hire Access Platforms.

FGS Plant managing director Stuart Willy said: “We are very impressed with the way the business is run. We see huge synergies and shared values which will benefit both teams. We are especially excited by their bespoke created digital Tee-card system… We intend implementing this throughout our plant division in the coming months.”

Clements director Adrian Hutchinson said: “The Heathcote Group is an extremely strong multi-discipline business, which will provide excellent support for Clements to grow and thrive as well as potential progression opportunities for the team. It’ll be strange without Jim, but we are all looking forward to exciting times ahead in building on our great regional reputation, which started all the way back in 1965.”

Jim Longstaff added: “I believe that FGS are an excellent fit for Clements and the fact that Stuart wished to keep the team together was a fundamental factor in the decision to take advantage of their approach.”

He said: “I have been at Clements for over 16 years and first had dealings with the company in 1994 when it was run by my former late business partner, John Jennings, so it will be hard to walk away from the brilliant and dedicated team that we’ve built.

“However, I’ve been in the plant and access industry since 1985 and maybe it’s about time I take some time-out to decide on my next adventure. However, one thing is for certain…. it won’t be in rental. I will though, be looking out for Clements with pride and watching them grow from strength to strength under Stuart and Adrian’s leadership and I wish them, their team and customers the very best for the future.”

The deal was completed on 31st March.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk