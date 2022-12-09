Final steelwork for LA airport people mover lifted into place

The steelwork creates the base for a new viewing pavilion next to the airport’s Theme Building, with more than 180 tonnes of steel erected at the APM’s east Central Terminal Area (CTA) station.

“Finishing the installation of the structural steel for our Automated People Mover project is another major step toward completion of this transformative transportation system,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of client Los Angeles World Airports.

“It is fitting that the final steel will help create the viewing pavilion for the traveling public to enjoy a new, picturesque vista of our world-famous Theme Building, which we cannot wait to share with our guests.”

The APM is a critical element in the airport’s multi-billion-dollar modernisation project. It is being built by LINX Constructors, a design-build team comprising Fluor, Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, Flatiron West and Dragados USA.

The team has so far installed a total of 9,000 tonnes of structural steel on the APM project.

“The viewing pavilion is a major milestone for the APM as it marks the completion of the project’s largest construction efforts,” said Sam Choy, project director for LINXS Constructors. “Both the pavilion and the six pedestrian bridges were successfully installed with close collaboration with LAWA’s landside operations team.”

The installation of the APM’s final steelwork follows August’s topping-out of the APM’s West Central Terminal station.

