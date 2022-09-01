Finland trials cement alternative

Betolar has signed a cooperation agreement to drive low-carbon construction with Consolis Parma, Finland's leading manufacturer of precast concrete elements and part of the wider international Consolis group.

Betolar’s cement alternative, called Geoprime – an alkali-activated additive for slag and fly ash – is being tested in Parma’s low carbon hollow core slabs to reduce embedded emissions from the manufacturing process.

Betolar executive vice president Janne Rauramo said: “We have excellent possibilities to succeed with Parma and after that it is easy to scale up for the group. Parma's extensive expertise will help to find the most efficient solutions for optimised factory production.

“The use of alternative new binder combinations and additives that ensure the efficiency of the manufacturing process are key factors in achieving our climate goals. We are actively seeking new channels to address these challenges.”

Chief executive Matti Löppönen added: “Hollow-core slabs are a central and demanding structural solution in the concrete manufacturing. The success of this development work enables true transformation of concrete building in the construction sector, first with Parma in Finland and then together with other Consolis companies across the Europe and other parts of the world.”

Mikael Stöhr, president and CEO of Consolis SAS in France, said: “Consolis is committed to the science based target initiative (SBTi), to reach net zero global emissions by 2050. Entering cooperation with climate tech partners such as Betolar is an exciting and important step for Consolis and will be key to unlock the environmental challenges in our industry.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk