Firms picked for MHA+ services framework

Lot 1 (consultancy services) has been awarded to Amey OW, Aecom and WSP.

Lot 2 (temporary and seconded professional staff) has been awarded to Waterman Aspen and Matchtech Group UK.

This fourth generation of the framework covers all services required for the design and supervision of highway, civil and municipal engineering works for 31 client local authorities.

It will run for eight years from September 2023.

Leicestershire County Council assistant director (highways) Pat Clarke, who is chair of the PSP4 procurement working group, said: “Developing and procuring the new framework has been a real team effort. We have examined every aspect of the framework to ensure that we provide the value and flexibility that local highway authorities will need going forward to meet the challenging times ahead as well as make it an attractive framework for suppliers to commit to working with us on. I am looking forward to building and renewing strong relationships with the successful suppliers and drawing on the innovations and ideas they have put forward to further develop this industry-leading framework.”

Midlands Highway Alliance Plus (MHA+) was formed in 2020 from a merger of the Midlands Highway Alliance, the Midlands Service Improvement Group and the West Midlands Highway Alliance.

