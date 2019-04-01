First design contract let for 870km Rail Baltica line

Spanish company Idom Consulting has been appointed by the project’s developer RB Rail to designa 71km section Pärnu to Rapla in Estonia.

The preliminary design of the section indicates that it will include 13 road viaducts, nine railway viaducts, nine animal passages and four railway bridges. The total contract price for the section is €6.8m (£5.8m), covering both the design and design supervision during the construction period.

Development of the design guidelines for the international project had begun last year (link opens in new tab). The €5bn, 10-year project includes five European Union countries – Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and, indirectly, Finland.

Idom, will work in partnership with local Estonian company Skepast & Puhkim over the next 24 months to deliver the design services for the construction of the railway substructure, superstructure and related civil structures. Design services include site investigations, value engineering, development of the master design and detailed technical design.

“Starting design activities in the first section of the main line is a significant achievement for all partners involved in the Rail Baltica global project,” said RB Rail CEO Timo Riihimäki.

Idom managing director of infrastructure Juan Ramon Lopez added: “Rail Baltica it is not only about railway. This project was born to improve the links between the European countries and people. We are very proud of being part of this challenge.”

In total, seven out of 11 procurement procedures for detailed technical designs have been launched in the Baltic states, covering 57% of the entire line.