Rail Baltica project moves forward

Guidelines covering architectural, landscaping and visual identity aspects for the railway infrastructure will be developed in close cooperation with stakeholders in order to provide harmonised solutions for aspects such as stations, railway bridges and other structures.

The guidelines will be used in the design and construction phases of Rail Baltica and all its infrastructure. Rail Baltica is a greenfield rail transport infrastructure project with a goal to integrate the Baltic States in the European rail network. The project includes five European Union countries – Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and indirectly also Finland. The 10-year project has an overall length of 870km and will involve investment of some €5bn.

An international competitive procurement for the development of the guidelines has resulted in the appointment of an Italian company 3TI Progetti in a partnership with SBS Engineering Group. Michele Amerio, technical director at 3TI Progetti, said: “Rail Baltica project is a public infrastructure project that connects three countries. These three countries have a common history, but they also have a specific identity. And purpose of this architectural guidelines is to connect these three counties having a common language and at the same time emphasize the single identity of each country.”

The aim is to develop standardised design and construction solutions that will be economically and technically feasible while also being innovative. In addition, the guidelines will set out the accessibility requirements for people with limited mobility as well as public safety requirements.

3TI Progetti will work with an extensive number of stakeholder groups such as architects, landscape and interior architects, spatial planners, universities, railway administrators and municipalities in all three Baltic States. The idea is to capture their expertise and to identify their expectations regarding the visual appearance of the Rail Baltica infrastructure. In addition, the work will explore and address the needs of various passenger groups such as people with reduced mobility, parents with young infants and senior citizens to ensure that the Rail Baltica infrastructure is accessible and safe for all.

The preparation of the architectural, landscaping and visual identity guidelines is due to take 35 weeks.