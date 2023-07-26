Five bag slots on Places for People framework

The £104m programme will be delivered under a new framework with once contractor appointed to each of five regions.

Bell Group has been appointed in Scotland, Connolly in the northwest of England, Wates in the northeast and central areas, MD Group in the southwest and Novus Property Solutions in the southeast.

Places for People says that the framework arrangement is saving it £2.46m this year alone.

Places for People director Mark Arnold said: “We call ourselves the UK’s leading social enterprise, and our new major works investment programme and contractor framework is the embodiment of that. A departure from fragmented, inefficient relationships of old, it allows us to deliver works at scale – delivering upgrades that help customers combat prevalent macro-economic challenges like energy prices, while also contributing to opportunities within their local community.”

The contractors are contractually obliged to donate materials and labour for community refurbishment projects, run DIY workshops for customers, and hand over cash to local causes.

Works already under way include a £4.9m energy efficiency programme adding solar hot water heating systems, PV panels, low energy lighting and energy efficient storage heaters, as well as a programme to upgrade insulation in almost 900 homes across the country.

