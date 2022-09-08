Five more Liebherrs for Emsley

Emsley's LTM 1040-2.1 cranes have tilting operator's cabs

Emsley has now taken delivery of an LTM 1040-2.1 all terrain mobile crane, with another of the same model due for delivery later this year. Three LTM 1060-3.1 all terrain cranes are on their way before the year is out.

The LTM 1040-2.1 is a two-axle vehicle with a telescopic boom crane capable of safe lifting 40 tonnes (when the boom is retracted and the load is right next to the crane). The LTM 1060-3.1 is the next size up in the Liebherr LTM series, on three axles and rated at 60 tonnes.

A new feature on Emsley’s new 40-tonne models is a tiltable superstructure cabin, which has an extendable access step. The 60-tonne machines are equipped with a double fly jib. All five cranes have Variobase technology, which is Liebherr’s system for allowing asymmetric deployment of outriggers – however the outriggers are deployed (there is not always space to extend them all fully) the on-board computer calculates safe lifting limits and prevents the machine from toppling over.

Emsley Crane Hire operations director Tom Emsley said: “Our continued investment in Liebherr products shows our commitment to supplying our client base with only the best quality cranes with the latest technology and emissions compliance. It’s good to see the superstructure cabin of the Liebherr LTM1040 now has a tilting cabin and extendable access step for operator comfort and added safety. We look forward to taking delivery of the additional LTM 1060 models. We already have two of these in service and they are an extremely popular model with our customer base.”

