Flats planned at Hounslow West tube station

The proposals, which cover a 1.48 hectare site, are for four blocks designed by architect HKR. The apartments, of varying sizes, will be a mixture of both shared ownership and London Affordable Rent.

The development includes a new public square and gardens and around 1,400 sqm of retail space next to Hounslow West Underground station. The station’s Grade II-listed ticket hall will be preserved and kept at the centre of the proposals but a new station concourse will be built.

Danny Lynch, A2Dominion’s director of land, said: “This scheme brings high-quality affordable housing to Hounslow West. It also retains the listed station building and provides new public streets and spaces. Hounslow is a very important borough for us, having provided homes in the area for over 70 years we have developed a very strong relationship with the council. Through schemes like this, we expect that relationship to strengthen further in the future.”

The proposals form part of TfL’s housing programme to provide 10,000 homes across the capital. Work has already started on more than 1,300 homes in the capital.

