Fleet investment for Howard

One of the new PC210LC-11E0 excavators

The first six machines – 20-tonne PC210LC-11E0 excavators – have recently been delivered to two large Howard Civil Engineering projects in York and Sunderland.

Their arrival follows a recent delivery of six Kobelco SK130 13-tonne excavators and 11 Doosan excavators ranging from five to 14 tonnes in size.

More deliveries are booked, including of a new Komatsu D61 dozer and at least 10 more excavators from dealer Marubeni-Komatsu over the next 12 months. New trucks and trailers have also been added to move plant between projects.

Managing director Michael Howard said: “Howard Civil Engineering has long been the contractor of choice for several prestigious clients across the north of England, and the purchase of these new machines is an indication of our commitment to ensuring we continue to deliver quality work efficiently, safely, and with consideration to the local environment.”

He added: “This £5m upgrade of our fleet also forms an integral part our ambitious growth plan. Howard Civil Engineering has already secured a significant amount of work ahead of our next financial year, which should see our turnover surpass £50m. I am positive that this investment will help the company achieve new heights of both stakeholder satisfaction and commercial success.”

