Florida moves forward with $1.5bn of airport upgrades

The work for Miami-Dade Aviation Department will be carried out under a five-year task-order contract. Among the planned improvements are the rehabilitation of runways and upgrades to aprons, taxiways, and underground utilities. HDR will also design federally-funded airfield safety enhancements at each airport as well as airside provisions for today’s larger aircraft.

Miami International Airport, which is No 1 in the USA for international freight and No 2 for international passengers, is the largest of the five airports. HDR will also design improvements for four general aviation airports, including Miami Opa Locka Executive, which is home to the largest US Coast Guard air/sea rescue station and Miami Executive Airport.

Across all projects, HDR’s civil design team will apply resilience considerations, taking into account the impacts of sea level rise and rising ground water tables, which will alter placement of utilities and drive the development of innovative stormwater systems.

“We’re excited to partner with MDAD to deliver these system-wide capital improvements,” said HDR east region aviation manager Tim Fish. “These projects will help accommodate the fleet changes airports are seeing right now, especially from international operators, and lay the groundwork for planned terminal expansions and modernisations.”