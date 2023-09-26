Flywheel cuts hoist costs by a grand a month

Sunbelt supplied Keltbray with a Punch Flybrid energy storage box for a hoist on its Bletchley tower block demolition job

For the top-down demolition of Mellish Court, a 19-storey tower block in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, Keltbray fitted an Alimak Scando FC 24/32 TD passenger and goods hoist.

Keltbray had previous trialled a Punch Power 200 to help manage power requirements for a tower crane on one of its sites. It wanted to see if the same technology could achieve the same fuel savings with a hoist.

The equipment was supplied by Sunbelt Rentals, along with a 2,000 litre fuel tank with Smart Guard telematics sensor for remote fuel management.

Typically the hoist would require a 300kVA generator to run, however by using the Punch Flybrid peak power support unit, Keltbray was able to downsize the generator to 100kVA without affecting the power supply. The Punch Power 200 captured energy that would typically have been wasted and discharged it when a larger boost of power was needed to operate the hoist.

According to Keltbray and Sunbelt’s calculations, over the course of the 17-week project, fuel consumption was reduced by 4,410 litres, compared to using a 300kVA generator. Including the cost of hiring the Punch Flybrid unit, the cost saving was £4,573.

It also prevented 11,907 kg of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk