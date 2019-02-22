FM Conway wins Kent pothole deal

Fixing holes

FM Conway is getting £1.5m to patch up Kent highways in what the county council is calling a ‘pothole blitz’.

FM Conway will deliver the repair works in its home county from its base in Sevenoaks, sourcing materials from its asphalt plant in Erith. In-situ recycling will minimise new material need, however.

Paul Padfield, head of surfacing at FM Conway, said: “With our climate becoming increasingly extreme and unpredictable, our works will cover both reactive pothole repair works and planned maintenance to ensure we are delivering a complete service for our client and offering the best experience to road users. We are also working with the county council to reduce the environmental impact of its roads by incorporating recycled materials into the surface layer of the road network.”

FM Conway also currently works with Costain/CH2M on a £56m surfacing framework for East Sussex County Council.