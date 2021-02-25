Former vaccine boss joins Turner & Townsend

Nick Elliott

Nick Elliott has been given the job of improving the company’s programme management capability.

Before leaving the Vaccine Taskforce in December 2020, he was deputy chief executive of Defence Equipment & Support in the Ministry of Defence for four years. He was with Network Ral for eight years before that, latterly as supply chain managing director.

He joined Network Rail after more than 20 years in the army

Patricia Moore, UK managing director of Turner & Townsend, said: “Nick has an incredible track record in world-class programme management and we are delighted to welcome him to Turner & Townsend. His experience, in delivering an exemplar in programme management through the Vaccine Taskforce, will enable us to draw great parallels and apply this to UK’s most significant programmes.”

Nick Elliott said: “Turner & Townsend has a clear ambition to be the go-to consultancy for programme management globally. I am looking forward to bringing my experience to bear and helping to shape a more robust and capable industry that is ready for successful delivery.”

