Former Wates COO is Balfour's new southern MD

Dave Smith

Dave Smith joins Balfour Beatty from the McLaren Group where he was managing director of its construction business. Previously he spent 32 years at Wates in a range of senior positions, latterly as construction managing director and ultimately group chief operating officer, before joining McLaren in April 2017

At Balfour Beatty he takes over as regional managing director from Jonathan Winter.

Dean Banks, chief executive of Balfour Beatty’s UK Construction Services business, said: “This appointment will support Balfour Beatty’s Build to Last goals of Lean, Expert, Trusted and Safe; utilising Dave’s expert capability and deep specialist knowledge to drive future profitable growth in the region.”