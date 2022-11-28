Four shortlisted for US$2.5bn Lagos bridge

Ope George, special adviser to the governor on public-private partnerships named the three bidders as Mota-Engil/CCCC/CRBC Consortium, CGGC/CGC Joint Venture and CCECC/CRCCIG Consortium.

The Fourth Mainland Bridge is a proposed 38 kilometre-long bridge initiative by the Lagos state government connecting Lagos Island by via the towns of Lekki, Langbasa and Baiyeku, and across Lagos Lagoon to Itamaga in Ikorodu.

It will comprise an eight-lane carriageway with three toll plazas, nine interchanges and a 4.5 kilometre lagoon bridge. The main contract is worth US2.5 billion.

On completion of the project is expected to become the longest bridge in Africa.

