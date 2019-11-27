Four share Hants’ £500m civils framework

The upper estimated threshold for the framework contract is £500m although it is envisaged that the annual throughput will be in the region £40m a year, the council said.

The framework runs until 2024 and covers Hampshire, including the cities of Southampton and Portsmouth. It has been procured by Hampshire County Council for its own use but 116 local authorities, 32 universities, 51 NHS Trusts, 10 police authorities, 15 fire and rescue services, four Ambulance Service Trusts and the Maritime & Coast Guard Agency all have entitlement to procure works through this framework.

The four contractors – Hochtief (UK) Construction, Skanska Construction UK, Tarmac Trading and VolkerFitzpatrick – were selected from a field of 11 bidders.

