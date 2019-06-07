Four wanted for Birmingham Uni framework

The University of Birmingham

The University of Birmingham main contractor construction framework agreement will run for 10 years and, as it will be made available to other higher education organisations, could be worth up to £1bn in total, the contract notice says.

However, the framework agreement will be based on the University of Birmingham’s own construction project pipeline, which is about £130m.

Projects to be delivered through the framework will be worth between £2.5m and £10m and the anticipated start date is November 2019.

The procurement documents are available for unrestricted and full direct access, free of charge, at: in-tendhost.co.uk/universityofbirmingham