French team plans Ukraine reconstruction

The two-phased project will focus on the Chernihiv Oblast and city of Chernihiv. It is being supported by the French government with a grant from the French treasury.

The project will combine Dassault Systèmes’ 3DExperience software platform and Egis’ and B4’s construction engineering expertise to carry out damage assessment and reconstruction cost analysis in the Chernihiv Oblast, followed by a strategic master plan for reconstruction of the city of Chernihiv.

The first phase will involve assessing the damage, deciding which elements of the urban infrastructure to tackle first and then estimating the reconstruction costs.

Satellite data analysis will be used to detect and highlight impacted areas and this information will be cross-checked by inspections in the field to validate the calculations and the prioritisation strategy.

The second phase will involve building a virtual twin of the city of Chernihiv on the 3DExperience platform. This will enable the team to optimise the reconstruction programme including the design of new buildings and the organisation of city transportation, infrastructure and other services.

The digital twin will also be used by various stakeholders to test other scenarios such as flooding risks, accessibility, transport, land use, the positioning of key urban assets, and existing water, heat, sewage and other infrastructure networks. Information from existing documents and city departments will also be used to take account of economic and social development challenges, the needs and expectations of the city’s inhabitants and the policies of elected officials.

Egis has been operating in Ukraine since 1993, working on a variety of private and government-funded projects across various sectors such as civil engineering, road and bridge construction, water, urban transport, ports, waterways and energy.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk