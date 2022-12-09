Freyssinet nears completion of Kuwaiti bridge structures

The method involved the sequential casting in-situ of bridge segments in their final position in the structure. This is the first time that Freyssinet Middle East has carried out a project of this size using this method.

Al-Nawaseeb Road is one of the main routes between the capital, Kuwait City, and the border with Saudi Arabia. This scheme is currently one of the country’s largest infrastructure projects.

Freyssinet is building eight bridges totalling 1,736 metres in length and comprising 302 segments. The longest span is 110m and includes 1,198 tonnes of post-tensioning steel strands.

Construction work started in January 2020 and Freyssinet is now almost 90% through the project. The interchange will be opened to traffic in June 2023.

