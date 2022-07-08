Fugro starts subsea surveys for Thor wind farm

Fugro is deploying a fleet of survey vessels

The collected geo-data will be used to inform the design, fabrication and installation of the main wind farm components including turbine foundation, inter-array and export cables. With a planned capacity of 1,000 megawatts, Thor will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date, producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than a million Danish households.

Fugro will employ several of its special survey vessels, including Fugro Scout which has already started work at the Thor site.

The fleet of vessels will use Fugro’s Seacalf Mk V Deep-Dive system to carry out seabed cone penetration tests (CPT) and its Blue Snake geotechnical system which integrates CPT with sampling technology to enable safe, efficient and high-quality data acquisition along the wind farm cable routes.

The data gathered will be used to determine the ground conditions under the various turbine loading areas and will help in the design, installation and protection of the cables connecting the turbine arrays and the main export cable that connects the offshore substation with the onshore grid.

Günther Fenle, RWE Renewables’ project director for the Thor offshore wind farm, said: “We are looking forward to using the data collected by Fugro to start the design works for the main components of our Thor offshore wind farm.

“With Thor, we have two projects off the Danish coast and this means that RWE is making a major contribution to Denmark's energy transition. Denmark has very favourable wind conditions and has ambitions to deploy even more offshore projects off the Danish coast.”

