Fugro to build digital twin of Danish transmission network

Fugro will work for Energinet under a five-year framework agreement to capture the data on the 3000-line-kilometre network.

The acquired geo-data will be processed through Fugro’s Roames technology to develop a 3D digital twin of the network to report on critical clearances. As part of the framework, Fugro will partner with Energinet to develop a vegetation growth model to assist future vegetation and asset management programmes.

Fugro will use a lightweight helicopter equipped with scanning technology – including digital cameras and a lidar system – to collect the data.

The Fugro Roames technology combines 3D mapping techniques with machine learning and cloud computing. The technology, designed specifically for power utilities, will create a digital twin and detailed analytics for remote asset inspection, identification, and condition assessment to help Energinet optimise maintenance schedules and identify defects.

Fugro will also implement a dynamic network model to simulate the sag and swing of Energinet’s electrical conductors to improve the accuracy of vegetation analytics. As part of the framework, Fugro will provide individual tree crown detection, as well as identification of critical tree risks. Fugro said that this initial analysis will lead to the development of a full-scale vegetation growth model allowing Energinet to identify and prioritise risk for the whole network, conduct inspections through a web browser, and update and improve data quality.

“This new framework agreement between Energinet and Fugro will provide valuable insights across our transmission network to support the maintenance of our infrastructure,” said Steffen Rosborg, Energinet’s project manager. “Crucially, the vegetation data will help us to develop future vegetation management plans to minimise risks and build a sustainable solution for the future.”

Bram Mulder, Fugro’s regional business line director land asset integrity, said: “Using Fugro Roames technology, asset engineers and network programme analysts can access and extract millions of records and asset attributes within seconds, optimising Energinet’s maintenance schedules and improving the safety and reliability of their network. We’re proud to continue the development of digital inspection programmes within the energy sector and look forward to working with Energinet over the next five years as we develop a full-scale vegetation growth model.”

