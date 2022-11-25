Fugro to carry out site investigations for North Sea wind farm

Fugro vessels will start work in the North Sea in March 2023

The Ijmuiden Ver site, about 33 kilometres off the Dutch North Sea coast, is being developed by the Dutch government and will deliver a total installed capacity of around 4.7 gigawatts when completed.

The contracts were awarded by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). The values have not been disclosed.

Fugro’s contracts are for geotechnical investigations in the Nederwiek 1 (south) site and Hollandse Kust VIII (west) site zones.

The geo-data collected by Fugro will be used by wind farm developers as input for preliminary engineering design studies and future tenders. It will also be available for power cable design, archaeology and marine biology investigations.

Specialist geotechnical vessels from the Fugro fleet will start surveying the sites in March 2023 and will continue until the end of the year. Further processing, laboratory testing and reporting of results will continue well into 2024.

The fieldwork will comprise investigations of the seabed and subsurface undertaken using Fugro’s Seacalf Mk V DeepDrive system for seabed cone penetration tests and Wison Mk V Ecodrive.

Increased laboratory capacity onboard the vessels will enable rapid processing of results, says Fugro. Subsequent extensive laboratory testing will take place in Fugro’s recently extended laboratories in the UK and Belgium.

Erik Jan Bijvank, Fugro group director for Europe & Africa said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this important project and support the Dutch government in achieving its new fast track sustainability goals. Our unique combination of technical capabilities, resources, innovations and talented people underlines our commitment to secure a safe and liveable world by delivering the best possible data to assist with the energy transition”.

