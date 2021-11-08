Funding secured for last phase of Poole Harbour development

Earlier phases of Carter’s Quay were completed in 2019

Inland Homes has agreed to sell the final phase of the development to Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (BCP) Council for £43.5m.

To date, Inland Homes has completed three phases of the Carters Quay development, with 165 homes on the site of the former Pilkington Tile Factory next to Poole Harbour. The last phase of the development will provide 161 new homes and 8,000 square feet of commercial space.

Inland Partnerships will construct the new homes on behalf of the council and transfer the land and buildings when the project is complete.

The site is ready for construction and piling works are set to begin in April 2022. Build completion is anticipated by the end of 2024.

Inland Homes chief executive Stephen Wicks said: “We have already built a collaborative and productive relationship with BCP, who shared our vision for the regeneration of Carters Quay from the outset.

“The group’s partnership housing division is growing from strength to strength with a forward order book now in excess of £200m. Our partners recognise the group’s ability to add value across all stages of the project and this latest contract is testament to that.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk