Fusion picks HG Construction for two PBSAs

The planned Cardiff PBSA

In Cardiff, HG will build a 706-bed city centre development; in Loughborough, a 541-bed canalisde regeneration. HG is currently collaborating with Fusion on a 622-bed scheme in Bristol Road, Birmingham, which topped out in February 2026 and is due for completion in the summer of 2027.

The Cardiff scheme, situated in Longcross Court, will transform a prominent site in a sustainable location into high-quality student accommodation across 17 storeys. The development includes extensive amenity and ancillary spaces, ground-floor commercial units and significant public realm improvements, reinvigorating the surrounding streets of Newport Road, City Road and Oxford Lane.

The Loughborough scheme is located in the heart of the city and involves the regeneration of a derelict brownfield site adjacent to the Grand Union Canal Basin. The eight-storey development comprises high quality student accommodation and amenities, along with landscaped courtyard and garden spaces.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk