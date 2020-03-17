Galliford Try confirmed for education jobs

The Exchange at 3 Centenary Square, by Make Archtitects

Galliford Try has been associated with the transformation of the old Municipal Bank in Birmingham city centre since 2018. It has now signed a £27m contract with the University of Birmingham for The Exchange at 3 Centenary Square, transforming the old 1930s bank building into spaces for university research and public engagement. Mace is also involved as project manager and the architect is Make.

Secondly, Galliford Try has signed a £38m contract with Northumberland County Council to build a new education campus in Hexham for the Hadrian Learning Trust. This follows a pre-construction services agreement signed in August 2019.

The county council has been working with Hadrian Learning Trust on plans to co-locate the current Queen Elizabeth High School and Hexham Middle School on one site, replacing their old buildings.

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: "We continue to make good progress in our key sectors and these excellent contract wins in the higher education and schools sectors are further demonstration of the quality of our offering."

