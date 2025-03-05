Galliford Try hails ‘excellent’ first half

Chief executive Bill Hocking

Revenue for the six months to 31st December 2024 was up nearly 13% to £923.2m (2023: £819.1m) and pre-tax profit was up by more than 50% at £20.0m (2023: £13.0m)

The improved performance was driven by water industry work and cashing in on the collapse of ISG, stepping in on several of its contracts.

Revenue from Galliford Try’s Building's division was up 4.8% to £467.3m (H1 2024: £446.0m) with adjusted operating profit of £12.5m (H1 2024: £10.6m), resulting in an improved operating margin of at 2.7% (H1 2024: 2.4%).

Infrastructure revenue was up 24.8% to £451.7m (H1 2024: £362.0m) with adjusted operating profit up 32.3% at £12.3m (H1 2024 £9.3m), resulting in an improved adjusted operating margin also at 2.7% (H1 2024: 2.6%).

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: "The group's excellent performance in the first half of the financial year provides increased confidence and improved revenue, margin and profit expectations for the full year.

“In addition to our continued successes in Building and Environment we see a pipeline of opportunities across all our chosen sectors. Our track record of operational delivery, focused risk management, committed people and established relationships with our supply chain and clients provides consistency to our results.

“Our recent major long-term framework wins and order book provide clear visibility and security of future workloads well beyond the current financial year and we welcome the government's commitment to grow the economy by major investment in infrastructure and development.

“Our performance and future outlook give us confidence to improve our expectations for the full year to 30th June 2025 and we are committed to delivering long-term sustainable value for our stakeholders."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk