Galliford Try lands Scunthorpe Market redevelopment

Artist's impression of Scunthorpe's the 'enterprise and innovation hub'. We used to call them business centres. Or just offices.

The Scunthorpe Market redevelopment sees the repurposing of empty high street space.

The old Scunthorpe Market will become 27,000 sq ft of office space (an ‘enterprise and innovation hub’) and accommodation for 46 medical students.

The three-storey development will be spread across the southern half of the former market site, fronting directly on to the High Street.

Galliford Try’s Building Northeast & Yorkshire business will construct the accommodation as the first phase of the project; the second phase is the addition of office space.

The project will ultimately create a three-storey L-shaped building, with both the accommodation and office facilities brought together in two separate wings. The office space is intended for both commercial and public use, with flexible work areas and a cafeteria area.

Cliff Wheatley, managing director of Galliford Try Building Northeast & Yorkshire, said: “We are excited to continue our work on this exciting project to provide new residential and commercial space to the local community and NHS workers.”

