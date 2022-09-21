Galliford Try provides cost of living payment to employees

Individual payments of up to £750 will be made to around 1,800 individuals, representing almost half its employees.

This works out at £1.35m in total, or 25% of last year’s pre-tax profit of £5.4m.

The cost of living grants come in addition to paying employees in line with the real living wage and, earlier this year, agreeing a ‘significant’ overall pay rise for staff, the company said.

Galliford Try has also ramped up its training courses in financial planning and wellbeing, as part of its Be Well programme.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: “We recognise that the rising cost of living is challenging many households across the UK and, as a people-orientated, values-driven organisation we are committed to supporting our people through a variety of means. This is just the latest step of many, offering added support where we can make a difference.”

