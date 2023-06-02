Galliford Try signs for Leicester infant school

CGI of the new Catherine Infant School building

The new £14m school building is designed to be net zero carbon in operation, with solar photovoltaic panels and a green roof.

Galliford Try will construct a new two-storey building to replace the current school, whicvh is in the Belgrave area of Leicester. The new site will also include new car parking, as well as a multi-use games area (MUGA) and a playground with direct access from the classrooms.

Jon Marston, Managing Director for Galliford Try Building East Midlands, commented: “We are excited to begin work on this fantastic new school in Leicester, and look forward to providing the students and staff with the high-quality facilities they deserve.”

“We look forward to working with all the stakeholders involved to deliver a NZCiO school, a key part of our offering in the education sector.”

This project will make another great addition to Galliford Try’s portfolio of low-carbon school projects, which includes the likes of Greenhead College, Marjorie McClure and Blackridge Early Learning Centre.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk