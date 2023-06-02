  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri June 02 2023

Galliford Try signs for Leicester infant school

15 hours The Department of Education has appointed Galliford Try to build new facilities for Catherine Infant School in Leicester.

CGI of the new Catherine Infant School building
CGI of the new Catherine Infant School building

The new £14m school building  is designed to be net zero carbon in operation, with solar photovoltaic panels and a green roof.

Galliford Try will construct a new two-storey building to replace the current school, whicvh is in the Belgrave area of Leicester. The new site will also include new car parking, as well as a multi-use games area (MUGA) and a playground with direct access from the classrooms.

Jon Marston, Managing Director for Galliford Try Building East Midlands, commented: “We are excited to begin work on this fantastic new school in Leicester, and look forward to providing the students and staff with the high-quality facilities they deserve.”

“We look forward to working with all the stakeholders involved to deliver a NZCiO school, a key part of our offering in the education sector.”

This project will make another great addition to Galliford Try’s portfolio of low-carbon school projects, which includes the likes of Greenhead College, Marjorie McClure and Blackridge Early Learning Centre.

