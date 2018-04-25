Bibby Finance Bibby Finance
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Wed April 25 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Galliford Try starts £28m Milton Keynes office scheme » published 25 Apr 2018

Galliford Try starts £28m Milton Keynes office scheme

Galliford Try Construction has reached financial close on a £28m office development in Milton Keynes with developer AW James.

CGI of the 100 Avebury Boulevard office block Above: CGI of the 100 Avebury Boulevard office block

The new eight-storey building at 100 Avebury Boulevard will add 140,000 sq ft of floor space to the Milton Keynes office market, as well as additional retail space.

The building will have a 10-metre high reception area and large floorplates between 10,000 and 24,000 sq ft, as required by blue chip clients. The site will also incorporate a landscaped garden and public plaza to the front of the new building.

AW James managing director Andrew Wilson said: “Both our architects and Galliford Try have been putting a great deal of effort into creating a really impressive and sustainable building that will enhance the local landscape and provide plenty of opportunity for companies that are thinking about moving to a great new location, that is so well connected.”

Jon Marston, managing director for Galliford Try Building East Midlands, added: “We are delighted to be getting underway with this exciting development. Our business has a strong track record in producing high-quality office accommodation within the region and we look forward to working with AW James and the stakeholders involved to create a new landmark for Milton Keynes.”

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 25 Apr 2018 (last updated on 25 Apr 2018).

More News Channels