News » Over £20m » Galliford Try starts £28m Milton Keynes office scheme » published 25 Apr 2018
Galliford Try starts £28m Milton Keynes office scheme
Galliford Try Construction has reached financial close on a £28m office development in Milton Keynes with developer AW James.
The new eight-storey building at 100 Avebury Boulevard will add 140,000 sq ft of floor space to the Milton Keynes office market, as well as additional retail space.
The building will have a 10-metre high reception area and large floorplates between 10,000 and 24,000 sq ft, as required by blue chip clients. The site will also incorporate a landscaped garden and public plaza to the front of the new building.
AW James managing director Andrew Wilson said: “Both our architects and Galliford Try have been putting a great deal of effort into creating a really impressive and sustainable building that will enhance the local landscape and provide plenty of opportunity for companies that are thinking about moving to a great new location, that is so well connected.”
Jon Marston, managing director for Galliford Try Building East Midlands, added: “We are delighted to be getting underway with this exciting development. Our business has a strong track record in producing high-quality office accommodation within the region and we look forward to working with AW James and the stakeholders involved to create a new landmark for Milton Keynes.”
This article was published on 25 Apr 2018 (last updated on 25 Apr 2018).