Galliford Try takes over Carlisle Southern Link Road

The 8km-long Carlisle Southern Link Road will connect Junction 42 of the M6 with the A595 at Newby West.

Construction is expected to take at least two years with the road opening in the summer of 2025.

Morgan Sindall was appointed to do the detailed design in April 2021, with the expectation that it would be building the road too. However, as prices spiralled it failed to agree terms with the council and the job was re-tendered.

Cumbria County Council’s cabinet yesterday (27th March 2023) agreed to appoint Galliford Try Construction to undertake the design and build instead.

“Despite several challenges with rising costs of materials, the county council, city council and government have remained committed to progressing the project,” the county council said.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities has confirmed it will provide £212m funding for the new road, subject to finalising the legal agreements. This is in addition to the combined contributions from the local authorities of £13.8m, which will be sourced from developer contributions as housing is built in the area. Neighbouring St Cuthbert’s Garden Village is expected to get 10,000 new homes over the next 30 years.

Government originally announced funding towards the new road in February 2019 and in July 2020 the council’s Cabinet agreed to enter into a funding agreement with Homes England. As a result of local government reorganisation, Cumbria County Council ceases to exist on 1st April. Cumberland Council will therefore become client for the project.

Councillor Keith Little, Cumbria County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I’m delighted that we have reached this significant milestone in the Carlisle Southern Link Road project. What once felt like a pipe dream to build this new strategic road, now really feels like it is happening and gathering pace with the appointment of Galliford Try. The benefits the road will bring in connecting East and West Cumbria and unlocking both housing for the new garden village and stimulating economic growth and investment cannot be underestimated.

“Cumbria County Council has campaigned to secure the funding needed for this project and it is a fantastic legacy for us in our final days to hand this to the new Cumberland Council to deliver the scheme for the people of Cumbria.”

