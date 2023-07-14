Galliford Try to remodel art deco City landmark

Adelaide House, next to London Bridge

Adelaide House is a 1920s nine-storey art deco office block on the north side of the River Thames right next to London Bridge.

The building has been Grade II listed since 1972. It was occupied by law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner from 1970 to 2020. In 2021, planning permission was granted to refurbish the building.

Galliford Try’s works consist of the remodelling of the building to a Category A office standard, as well as reconfiguration and enhancement works to external areas including the roof and riverside gardens.

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: "We are delighted to be working with St Martin's on this landmark building with a prestigious location on the banks of the Thames. Our Building team has a proud record of delivering high-quality, sustainable office spaces within the capital."

