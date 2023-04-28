Galliford Try wins £30m highways work

Artist's impression of how Sheffield city centre will look

The two local authority ‘active travel’ contracts are together worth £30m, paid for by central government’s transforming cities fund.

In Sheffield, roads will be reconfigured in the city centre and the Nether Edge Wedge to divert cars and create more road space for cyclists and pedestrians. Three schemes will be constructed in Stoke-on-Trent.

David Lowery, managing director of Galliford Try Highways, said: “Schemes such as this are aligned perfectly to our expertise and ability to deliver sustainable and greener infrastructure which utilises our innovative capability. Multi-modal travel and integrated transport solutions are exactly what cities need and we are pleased to be a part of delivering this for our customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk