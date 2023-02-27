GCS takes delivery of Liebherr tele crawler

From left are Liebherr regional sales manager Lyle Sibbald, Global Crane Services managing director Cameron Coutts, Liebherr-GB managing director Richard Everist and GCS operations director David Weston

The new Liebherr LTR 1220 telescopic crane is the latest addition to the fleet of Global Crane Services (GCS) and part of an order for 11 machines.

The new cranes will be deployed at one of Scotland’s new freeports that were announced in January by the UK and Scottish governments.

The LTR 1220 combines the features of crawler cranes (which are usually lattice boomed) and telescopic cranes (which are usually on wheels). The crane can travel with a full load on the hook, like a crawler crane, but is quick to set up as the 60-metre boom squirts out and does not have to be assembled for use. With attachments, maximum hoist height is 101 metres.

GCS recently launched a new division, Global Wind Projects, specifically for the renewables sector. Its Liebherr purchases have been purchased with the wind energy market in mind.

Marking its 10th anniversary this year, Global Crane Services is a division of Global Port Services Scotland, which is itself part of the Global Energy Group, based in Inverness and owner of the Port of Nigg facility at the entrance to the Cromarty Firth.

