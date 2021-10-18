Giant TBM completed in China

The TBM, Juli-1, has been developed by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) to excavate the Jiangyin-Jingjiang Yangtze River Tunnel, one of the country’s largest-diameter tunnels.

The TBM has an excavation diameter of 16.09m and a length of 140m. It will need to pass under many large buildings and through areas with complex geological conditions and has been designed to be able to work continuously for as long as 5,000m without changing its cutter.

It is equipped with an array of systems designed to make the excavation process visible, measurable and controllable.

