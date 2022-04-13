Glencar lands Croydon warehouses

CGI of Segro Park Croydon

The development is being marketed as Segro Park Croydon for trade counter, light industrial and warehousing.

The site is being developed to Grade EPC A specification. Units, ranging from 5,000 to 85,000 sq ft, are expected to be ready for occupation in early 2023.

“This instruction serves to reinforce Glencar’s continued expansion across London and the south and within the fast-expanding last mile urban logistics sector,” said Roy Jones, the contractor’s regional managing director.

“This is the second appointment Glencar have been given by our customer having previously undertake the design and construction of a new industrial development in Acton comprising a single unit including associated external works and services,” he added.

The project team includes Liberty QS, UMC Architects and WSP Structures and the scheme is expected to be complete before the end of this year.

