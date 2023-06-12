Glencar picked for Nottingham industrial scheme

The ground breaking photo call

Construction of the 14-acre facility started during April 2023 and is expected to take 46 weeks.

The planned development is on Fulwood Industrial Estate, next to the A38 and 1.5 miles from Junction 28 of the M1.

It will comprise of a distribution centre and offices, service yard, site access and associated external services. It is designed to be BREEAM Excellent rated.

Glencar chief executive Eddie McGillycuddy said: “This is the second instruction we have received from Rula Developments to date and we are absolutely delighted to back on site delivering for them.”

CGI of the scheme

