Glencar starts second Trammell Crow project

Breaking ground in Sheffield

Glencar has been awarded a contract by US commercial property investor Trammell Crow Company, a subsidiary of CBRE, to build a 367,152 sq ft logistics development at its Shepcote Lane Site in Sheffield.

The Grade A logistics facility will be constructed by Glencar using a structural steel multi-span portal frame with a clear height to the underside of the haunch of 18 metres. The project also includes site access improvements, estate roads, an 83-metre deep service yard with HGV and trailer parking, car parks, landscaping, security fencing, a gatehouse and automatic access barriers.

The site, near junction 34 of the M1 motorway, is an established industrial are that previously housed a 455,750 sq ft facility let to fencing manufacturer Betafence.

The start of construction was marked by a ground breaking photocall on site; completion is due in summer 2023.

It was only three months ago that Glencar broke ground on Trammell Crow’s UK debut project, three units in Milton Keynes.

Project architect is Chetwoods and WSP is civil and structural engineer. KAM is acting as employer’s agent and CBRE as planning consultant.

Glencar regional managing director Pete Goodman said: “So soon after being awarded our first project for Trammell Crow Company at Merton Drive in Milton Keynes we are absolutely delighted to receive this second, subsequent instruction in Sheffield which serves as TCC’s second logistics site in the UK and fourth in Europe as its continues to expand rapidly.

“With Glencar currently working on projects in Crewe, Wigan and Rochdale with another scheme due to soon start in Stafford we are increasingly active in the north as we continue to leverage our strong credentials in the logistics and industrial sector.”

