Glencar starts Brighton sheds

CGI of Panattoni Park Brighton

Panattoni Park Brighton will have five units, ranging from 19,000 sq ft to 53,700 sq ft.

Glencar started work this month and is expected to complete by May 2024.

The project team includes project managers KAM Project Consultants and HTC Architects.

Glencar chief executive Eddie McGillycuddy said: “As Europe’s largest developer of logistics property, Panattoni have an extensive development pipeline and we are very happy to be working together and to be appointed for the first time on this standout south coast development.

“It’s also a hugely significant appointment for us as it once again confirms that Glencar is the preferred partner for all of the major industrial and logistics real estate developers as a result of our industrial leading credentials and consistently high performance and delivery.”

