Glencar wins £12m warehouse fit-out

Mammoth 602 covers nearly 14 acres (or approximately seven full-size footie pitches)

Mammoth 602, which covers 602,000 sq ft, is described as the largest and most sustainable warehouse in the north of England. It was built by logistics developer GLP at its G-Park Doncaster industrial estate.

Maersk, the Danish shipping and logistics company, recently took occupation of the facility and appointed Glencar to re-fit it.

Works started at the beginning of February are expected to be complete at end of the September 2023.

The £12m project comprises the fit-out of the existing office areas to category A standard, = and minor external alterations. The warehouse area fit-out includes lighting, sprinklers, frost protection and security.

Glencar commercial director Tom Kersley said: “Mammoth 602 is an incredible development and the largest such fit-out project Glencar have been awarded to date since establishing our new special projects division so we are suitably delighted.

“The specialist knowledge and expertise we have built our name on within the Industrial & Logistics lends itself perfectly to support the needs of a growing number of occupiers requiring specialist fit-out and enabling works. We look forward to expanding our offering in the face of increasing demand.”

