GMI adds to northeast team

Darryl Brown

GMI’s appointment of a northeast commercial director comes on the back of its move into larger premises in Teesside and joining the framework of the North East Purchasing Organisation (NEPO).

Darryl Brown joins GMI from Leeds-based Priestley Construction, where he was head of commercial.

Group commercial director Chris Weathers said: “The northeast is a key area for the business as it delivers the necessary infrastructure that will attract investment and jobs to the area. As a result, we have expanded our team to reflect our growing pipeline of work and having Darryl in the regional commercial director role is pivotal in delivering significant new projects.”

Darryl Brown will be working with regional director Gary Oates, who said: “Darryl brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of landing new contracts and taking overall commercial control of major projects. We look forward to the positive impact Darryl’s appointment will have on the region and its future growth.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk