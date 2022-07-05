GMI makes tracks on Wakefield pharma warehouse

Left to right are GMI construction director Martin Watson, Wakefield council leader Denise Jeffery and Phoenix UK managing director Steve Anderson

GMI is building a260,000 sq ft facility for developers HBD and Yorkcourt; ultimate client is the pharmaceutical group Phoenix.

The completed facility will have 22 dock level loading bays, seven level access doors and solar panels on the roof.

The facility at Wakefield Hub, by Junction 30 of the M62, will provide Phoenix Medical Supplies with a distribution base for its operations covering Yorkshire and northeast England. This will be Phoenix’s 14th UK depot.

Phoenix pharmacy brands including Rowlands, Numark and NuCare. It delivers more than 250 million packs of medicines each year and employs 5,500 people.

The Wakefield facility is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

