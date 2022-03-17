GMI starts work on £80m business park

Left to right are GMI Construction’s regional operations director Gary Oates, Nick Atkinson of HTA Real Estate, Dan Cramman of Avison Young and Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller

Hillthorn Business Park is being developed by Legal & General in Washington.

GMI Construction is set to have the first seven buildings completed by November. Three more are also then planned.

The work is part of a two-phased plan to deliver 620,000 sq ft of industrial and manufacturing space close to the Nissan car plant. The development is being funded, procured, and delivered by Legal & General’s Industrial Property Investment Fund.

Hillthorn is designed to complement the nearby International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) and Turbine Business Park.

Hillthorn Business Park is an allocated employment site, which means that it has been earmarked for development for some time. Legal & General’s Industrial Property Investment Fund’s proposals will accelerate the transformation of the Washington site, part of which has already been designated Enterprise Zone status, identified by the Government and the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) in 2012 as key locations for new economic development.

The site’s status as an Enterprise Zone brought with it funding from central government, the North East LEP and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in infrastructure and enabling works.

Paul Edwards, head of asset management for Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets, said: “Sunderland is a city undergoing rapid transformation and we’re delighted to be playing a role in accelerating that, through investments like this that will deliver more and better jobs for the area, stimulating more investment in the city.”

