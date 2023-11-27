GMI wins £27m Leeds City College contract

GMI’s task is to transform a once derelict site into around 70,000 sq ft of educational space.

The Mabgate campus is already home to the college’s School of Events, Enterprise & Employability, as well as studio space for Leeds Conservatoire, which are both members of Luminate Education Group.

The new development is designed to contribute to the regeneration of the area as well as creating additional learning space.

The initial stage of the project, which started last month, includes the partial demolition of existing buildings fronting onto Mabgate to make way for the construction of a new five-storey campus for University Centre Leeds and a new building for Leeds City College’s English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) provision, currently the Enfield Centre.

As part of the construction of the ESOL building, Leeds-based GMI will also build a new atrium cafeteria, which will be between the new building and the existing converted warehouse space, which is the hub of the Mabgate Centre.

In addition to building the new facilities, GMI will also refurbish the historic building, Studio 24, which is an arts and events space in an old industrial building.

David Warren, vice principal of development at Luminate Education Group, said: “Both new buildings will replace old buildings in poor condition and we are delighted that significant funding was provided to us by the Department for Education through their capital transformation funding programme.

“The University Centre Leeds building will replace its current site at Park Lane, providing students with cutting-edge facilities, while the new space for Leeds City College’s in-demand ESOL provision will allow even more adults and young people to access vital English skills, in this expanded space. We’re pleased that this next phase of development consolidates our plans to support the regeneration of this up-and-coming part of Leeds, and hopefully attracts further investment in the area.”

