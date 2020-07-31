Go-ahead for Loch Lomond pylon removal

SSEN Transmission welcomed the approval of the project, which will see two sections of 132kV overhead line put underground: 4.5km near Glen Falloch and 3km between Sloy Dam and Sloy Power Station.

Provisional approval had been granted in May.

The £23.5m cost is coming out of a £500m pot administered by energy regulator, Ofgem. The scheme allows the three GB electricity transmission owners to bid for funding to mitigate the impact of historic electricity infrastructure in national parks and national scenic areas.

Project manager Euan Smith said: “We are delighted Ofgem has approved our funding request to remove an additional 25 transmission towers from the Loch Lomond National Park.

“Once complete, the removal of this additional infrastructure will leave a lasting legacy for current and future generations by improving the visual amenity within one of Scotland’s most precious landscapes.”

He added that the approval from Ofgem follows of years of close development work with Loch Lomond & Trossachs National Park and a range of stakeholders.

Work on the project is expected to begin in November 2020 with the work to put the lines underground is expected to be completed by spring 2020.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk