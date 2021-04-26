Godwin submits plans for Nottingham student tower

CGI of the Bendigo Building

The plans, lodged with Nottingham City Council at the end of last week, propose the demolition of the current disused sorting office building, which has been vacant for nearly 20 years, and the construction of a new scheme, varying from 12 to 15 storeys in height.

The development, named the Bendigo Building, is planned for the corner of Bath Street and Cowan Street. The plans show a mix of studio apartments, four, five and six-bedroom clusters and disabled studio rooms. The scheme will have such amenities as a residents’ lounge, reception area, gym, study and games rooms, as well as a courtyard garden. Parking for 55 vehicles is to be provided, along with and 312 cycle storage spaces.

Godwin Developments’ team includes architect RG&P, engineer HSP Consulting and planning consultant PD&G.

Matt Chandler, development director at Godwin Developments, said: “With the number of full-time students expected to increase by approximately 28% in the next few years, there is a clear requirement for more dedicated student spaces where young people can live, study, and play together. The Bendigo Building will cater to these needs while also freeing up traditional housing stock, allowing homes to return to their intended family use – responding to the aspirations of many local residents.”

Godwin Developments is also progressing a number of other residential schemes across the country, including a 23-storey development in Sheffield city centre, ‘The Meridian’, which will see the creation of a 336-apartment build-to-rent (BTR) scheme. Plans are also in for a 116-unit BTR scheme in Ely. The developer is also working on a BTR scheme in Doncaster with 60 units and two residential schemes in Nottingham to provide 102 family homes.

